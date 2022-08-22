2022 Babe Ruth World Series a success for Williston; more than 48,000 in total attendance

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It was another successful Babe Ruth World Series event for the City of Williston.

Teams from seven different states made the trip to northwest North Dakota, which filled up hotels throughout Williston and generated thousands of dollars in additional revenue. Host President Larry Grondahl says nearly a thousand volunteers helped out, with a total attendance of more than 48,000, shattering the record from 2016.

“That’s a huge testimonial to our fans and our community. I’m just so proud of our town... It was an event in Williston and it’s where everyone wanted to be,” said Grondahl.

For many visitors, this is their first time in the state, and the community made sure everyone was welcomed. Andrew Crabill, Manager of the Tri-Valley, California team, told Your News Leader the hospitality of Williston made the event an unforgettable experience for the team.

“I think this was one of the best weeks of their lives and no doubt the best week of their summer. The second we showed up, everyone made us feel like family,” said Crabill.

Everyone was treated to several events over the series including a concert by Lee Greenwood, a drone light show, fireworks, and the XWA Airshow.

Tri-Valley was the eventual winner of the series, defeating Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday 3-1.

