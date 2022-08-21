Vision Zero launch campaign, promotes interactive driving simulator

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to school, the North Dakota Department of Transportation wants them to keep safety front and center.

ND DOT is supplementing student’s education by placing impaired driving simulators in schools. DOT says 35% of fatalities in North Dakota involve alcohol and they’ve created an interactive vehicle to show them the effects driving impaired can have. SIDNE, or “Simulate Impaired Driving Experience”, allows a driver and a passenger to drive in normal mode and also on impaired mode to see and feel the delayed steering, braking and acceleration of an impaired driver.

“There’s a driver and a passenger, and they always talk to both of them about how they felt when they weren’t in complete control of that vehicle in that obstacle course. The driver is pretty shaken up but actually the passenger is even more shook up because they don’t have any control whatsoever,” said Lauren Bjork, safety public information program manager.

There are two SIDNE’s in North Dakota and can be used to educate young drivers as well as adults. Contact a Vision Zero Coordinator to schedule a traffic safety visit. Law enforcement will be running the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through September 5th to deter motorists from impaired driving.

