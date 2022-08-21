BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us are familiar with the wildlife that roams the North Dakota prairie.

But take a closer look at some of the rivers and you’ll find a fun furbearer species.

River otters are more narrowly distributed in North Dakota, but they’re probably as widely dispersed today as they were historically before North Dakota was settled.

“Their primary distribution is the Red River Valley and its tributaries. They’ve also been found in the Mouse or Souris River complex, the Missouri River, little Missouri complex, some of the other major rivers flowing into the Missouri River, like the Cannonball and the Knife River has had some detections of river otters on them as well,” said NDGF furbearer biologist Steph Tucker.

River otter populations in North Dakota are dependent on certain types of habitats.

“They really like riparian areas, streams and river corridors that have more timber around them. And we have a lot of prairie streams in North Dakota, and those prairie streams are very cyclic in nature where they can have boom and bust water cycles and river otters just need a little bit more consistency in their habitat from one year to the next to be able to inhabit that stream or river corridor or those ponds,” said Tucker.

Another key component to their survival is food.

“So they’re eating reptiles, amphibians, fish, also a lot of crayfish, mussels,” said Tucker.

There’s been a trapping season for river otters in North Dakota for the last five years because their populations are stable and expanding into new areas.

“We have opened a limited regulated trapping season on them. Only 25 river otters can be taken by trappers in the state starting in late November when their fur is prime, and that resource is available. And then the season stays open until that harvest limit of 25 is met or March 15th, whichever comes first,” said Tucker.

If you happen to come a across a river otter, you can report it by calling Game and Fish or online at the Department’s website.

“That helps us keep track of the river otter distribution in the state and where they’re moving to and new areas they may be expanding in. The other main way we keep track of river otter population trends, whether the population is going up and down is actually through the help of those trappers. And most importantly, it goes into a population model that tells us if that population is trending upward or downward or stable,” said Tucker.

