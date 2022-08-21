Residents look to save on back-to-school costs amid high inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone knows textbooks are expensive, but with inflation, students, parents and teachers are all faced with rising back-to-school costs.

The National Retail Federation said most families will spend nearly $900 this year on supplies, but that figure includes big-ticket items like laptops.

That’s why North Dakotans are working together to ensure every student and teacher is prepared for class.

Financial experts said creating a budget, utilizing cash back apps, and getting together with other families to swap back-to-school items bought in larger quantities can help you save.

If you’re looking to donate, check your school district’s website. In Bismarck the school’s donation site is bpsfoundation.com.

Facebook pages like Bismarck Area Parents Supporting Teachers also allow people to donate items to teachers in need of supplies for their classrooms.

