Mandan plans infrastructure project around new high school

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - As construction continues on the new Mandan High School, the city has undertaken a new project to improve infrastructure surrounding that area.

The makeover of the area will construct water and sewer mains, storm sewer mains, asphalt streets, concrete curb and gutter, and street lights. The project will be split into three parts, which will be completed through the 2024 construction season.

The first phase, which will extend 24th St NW and create a new street, 4th Ave NW, will be special assessed to benefitting properties. The second part will install street lights and will cost about $2,500 per property, to be paid back over 15 years.

The third project includes adding a turn lane on Highway 1806 and needs Department of Transportation approval.

The total cost of the project is $6.3 million.

