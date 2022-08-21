Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure

SIOUX COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a large grass fire is burning in rural Sioux County.

A spokesperson with the Corson County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 31 is closed from McIntosh, S.D. to mile marker nine.

Several fire departments from North and South Dakota are responding to the scene. It’s not known how many acres are burning but no evacuations are in place at this time.

Grass fire in Sioux County, N.D. Courtesy: Corson County Sheriff's Office (KFYR-TV)

