Early Canada Goose hunting starts this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunting season began in the state this week. Early Canadian Goose hunting started on Monday and runs through September.

Early Canada goose licenses are five dollars for residents and a general game and habitat license are needed.

Nonresidents only need to pay a $50 early Canada goose license. Licenses can be purchased online at gf.nd.gov.

“Our local geese, the population is doing really well. So well that we need to try to keep control of them. It’s a little bit higher than our landowner tolerance and it’s a little bit higher than we like to see,” said assistant wildlife chief Bill Haase.

Limits for the early season are 15 daily and 45 in possession.

