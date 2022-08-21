Buckstop Junction celebrates 30th anniversary with annual Corn Festival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction had its annual fundraiser and 30th anniversary celebration. The corn festival is the largest fundraiser Buckstop Junction holds each year.

Dozens of corn were shucked this year, and instead of cooking them, they were grilled for the first time. The annual fundraiser is called the ‘Corn Festival’ because Buckstop Junction always sold corn. It introduced more fun activities and vendors to the fundraiser.

“Corn has always been in the history of individuals, that was a staple food for most of them, and everybody likes corn on the cob cause it’s only good for about two weeks the entire year. That fresh otherwise, it’s frozen or canned,” said Vonnie Ereth, Board of Directors for Buckstop Junction.

The Corn Festival raises money to help upkeep the buildings and grounds of Buckstop Junction for the community.

Vonnie Ereth said they’re always looking for extra volunteers to help out with the numerous functions that are held at Buckstop Junction.

