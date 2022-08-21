Buckstop Junction celebrates 30th anniversary with annual Corn Festival

Buckstop Junction corn festival
Buckstop Junction corn festival(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction had its annual fundraiser and 30th anniversary celebration. The corn festival is the largest fundraiser Buckstop Junction holds each year.

Dozens of corn were shucked this year, and instead of cooking them, they were grilled for the first time. The annual fundraiser is called the ‘Corn Festival’ because Buckstop Junction always sold corn. It introduced more fun activities and vendors to the fundraiser.

“Corn has always been in the history of individuals, that was a staple food for most of them, and everybody likes corn on the cob cause it’s only good for about two weeks the entire year. That fresh otherwise, it’s frozen or canned,” said  Vonnie Ereth, Board of Directors for Buckstop Junction.

The Corn Festival raises money to help upkeep the buildings and grounds of Buckstop Junction for the community.

Vonnie Ereth said they’re always looking for extra volunteers to help out with the numerous functions that are held at Buckstop Junction.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Motorcycle crash
51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
Truck Accident
Man killed in rollover north of Halliday
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans

Latest News

SIDNE: "Simulate Impaired Driving Experience"
Vision Zero launch campaign, promotes interactive driving simulator
Pixabay
Early Canada Goose hunting starts this week
The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel...
Residents look to save on back-to-school costs amid high inflation
New mural in New Salem
New mural being painted in New Salem