51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 51-year-old Williston man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 1806 about five miles west of Trenton.

The driver lost control of the bike while passing another vehicle. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

