Second annual Williston Airshow delivers thrills

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Airplanes took to the skies Saturday as Williston held its second annual airshow, bringing plenty of spectacles.

There was excitement and amazement at Overland Aviation as people had their heads up in the skies watching a memorable performance.

“I’ve never seen a show like this before and it was really fun to see,” said Quinn Sagaser, Williston.

The second annual XWA Airshow featured several unique aircraft such as the YAK 110 — two modified Russian YAK-55 planes put together and powered by a jet engine. These aircraft were flown by internationally known talent including Michael Lents. He’s an assistant professor of aviation at the University of North Dakota who finished in 5th place with Team USA at the World Advanced Aerobatic Championships in 2018.

“I just love showcasing the aircraft, the university, what we can do, what we can teach, and seeing the crowd get pumped and excited seeing aircraft doing something they normally don’t get to see,” said Lents.

From nosedives, flying upside down, and dramatic rotations, the airshow captivated the packed runway. These performances have had record crowds nationwide.

“People have their happy feet on again. They are getting back out with friends and family. They are enjoying the vast freedom of the ocean above us,” said Danny Clisham, Airshow Host.

The two-hour show was complimented by displays of private and military aircraft including a replica “Miss Mitchell” B-25.

The event commemorated National Aviation Day, which was on Friday, and the conclusion of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.

