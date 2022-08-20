Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

This National Hurricane Center graphic shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone...
This National Hurricane Center graphic shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone Four.(NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Norsk Hostfest announces new performers
New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations
Truck Accident
Man Killed in Rollover North of Halliday
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
Jordan Morsette
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor

Latest News

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war