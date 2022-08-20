North Dakota National Guard holds weekend field training in Kimball Bottoms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kimball Bottoms has a lot traffic than usual this weekend. The North Dakota National Guard’s 957 group will be using the river for their field training exercise.

These are some of the soldiers going through the training this year to assemble and disassemble this large raft that can serve as a bridge.

“We’re actually able to create crosses across bodies of water, so if there’s not a bridge or any way around something, that’s where we come in, and we move things across the water,” said Sergeant Mattias Stich.

The 957 Engineer Company vehicles are used to transport its boats and bridges.

The raft is made up of six bays and can hold 55 tones. This year, 41 soldiers are completing the training.

“I chose to be a twelve Charlie because it just seemed really cool when I saw the job list when I enlisted, and it’s good to get out here on the river because we have a lot of new soldiers that have not been on this type of current before,” said Lucas Raue.

The army’s standard for assembling and disassembling the raft in under 20 minutes. During the annual training in June, the 957′s completed the process in 15 minutes.

“Most people here have experience, we also have a lot of new soldiers, so these last drills of the summer, we’re kind of getting people spun up on their jobs and making sure we’re set in a good place for next summer,” said John Torfin, Platoon Sergeant for the 957.

This is one of the last training the 957 will do at Kimball Bottoms before the water gets cold. A raft was also used by the 957 engineer company to train Iraqi soldiers in 2019 and 2020.

