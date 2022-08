BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A Dickinson truck driver was killed in a rollover around 11:30 Friday morning.

It happened four miles north of Halliday on Highway 8.

The man, 38, drove onto the west shoulder, tried to correct, spun out, and rolled into the ditch.

He was thrown from the truck.

