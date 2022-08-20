Hettinger family talks about losing loved ones to suicide

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year hundreds of people take part in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Dickinson to raise awareness of suicide.

A Hettinger family shares why they will be walking this September.

The Gossel family knows the feeling of losing someone to suicide.

“We lost my brother to suicide, or Destiney’s father in 2006, as well as Destiney’s mom in 2006,” said Angel Gossel, Hettinger.

Angel Gossel says the family was shocked when her brother Corey took his life. Fifteen years later, the family was rocked by another suicide.

“He’s laughing, he’s doing things, and then what switch flipped on October 4th, I don’t know,” said Angel.

Angel’s son, Hayden Gossel, was eighteen years old when he took his life.

She says it’s hard to imagine a future without him.

“You have to figure out how to get through the day without your child and that’s it’s something I still 10.5 months later can’t fathom how to do it,” said Angel.

It’s part of why they’re walking in the Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide awareness next month.

“Even though there’s such a huge stigma with mental health, there are people who are willing to fight for it and to make a change and try to find that change,” said Angel.

If you need to talk to someone, you can call or text 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline. The walk is September 17th at the West River Ice Center in Dickinson.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10.

