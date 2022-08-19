Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday

Weston Dressler
Weston Dressler(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High before heading to the University of North Dakota where he became an All-American. He also left college with 19 UND records.

Weston signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent in 2008. He was one of five rookies to make the team. Dressler played eight seasons for the Roughriders. He helped them win the Grey Cup in 2014.

Linebacker Mike McCollough and former head coach Ken Miller also go into the Plaza of Honour Friday. Miller has also received the Golden Hawk Award from Dickinson State University, the highest honor given to its alumni.

