Skyhawks Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, the high school football season will begin for a number of teams in the state. The big schools will wait a week, but there will be games in 9B, 11B and 11A.

Shiloh Christian opens at home on Friday. The Skyhawks have spent a lot of time during fall camp finding a couple of starters and some depth on the offensive line. Shiloh has some athletes who will touch the ball that will put pressure on the opponents. The first one is Ray-Powers Lake.

Funnon Barker, Shiloh Christian Head Coach, “I think for us it’s really the depth of our skill guys. We’re deep at the position, maybe as deep as we’ve ever been and that’s really nice especially in that shorter part, the early part of the season where you tend to have to rotate more guys. It’s nice to have that depth.”

Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian QB-DB, “They were 9-Man last year, this year they’re going to be 11-Man so there are some unknown things that we don’t quite know yet but watching on film they got some guys. They’re really good in some spots but nothing that we’re scared of. We know we have guys to, and we can go put our best foot forward and go compete on Friday.”

Michael Fagerland is one of Shiloh’s best players and after a summer with the Governors he had to make the quick transition to football.

Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian Junior RB-DB, “you got to love the baseball season, love how long it goes because it’s one of my favorite sports to play. I love having that all summer but then that quick turn over to football. You don’t want to much time between there to relax so I actually really enjoy it, having that quick flip around from baseball to football.”

This is the start of Coach Barker’s 13th season at Shiloh Christian. The Skyhawks next victory will be his 100th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.