Remains of North Dakota soldier killed during World War II returned to the United States

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The remains of Army Pfc. Robert L. Alexander, of Tolley, North Dakota, were positively identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on June 21st, 2022.

Tolley was 27 years old when he was killed in action in Saipan in the Mariana Islands on July 7, 1944.

Since then, his remains were designated as “unknown.”

Alexander will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a date yet to be determined.

