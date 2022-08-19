New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations

By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Norsk Hostfest has new entertainment lined up to replace performances by Toby Keith and Lady A.

Event officials say Clint Black with Phil Vasser will take the stage September 29th. Daniel O’Donnell will still open for the pair.

Dierks Bentley is now scheduled for the September 30th show. The Texas Tenors with the Killer Vees will be the Friday night opener.

Toby Keith canceled his Minot performance in the middle of June after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis. Then, Lady A pulled all shows for the rest of year in early August, as lead singer Charles Kelley is pursuing sobriety.

The Norsk Hostfest returns after the pandemic disrupted the last two years. The event runs September 28 through October 1, with other major acts including Big & Rich, Tigirlily, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brantley Gilbert.

Get tickets at hostfest.com.

