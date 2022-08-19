ND unemployment at 2.2%, MT job growth continues record streak

Job growth continues for North Dakota, Montana
Job growth continues for North Dakota, Montana(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New labor statistics revealed positive news for North Dakota’s workforce, showing the state’s unemployment rate at 2.2%. This was a drop of 0.4% percent from the previous month, and a 1.2% decrease from one year ago.

The rate puts North Dakota sixth among all states in unemployment. Minnesota tops the list with a 1.8% unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, Montana’s job growth keeps breaking its own records. Data released today shows Montana’s job growth has increased for the 27th straight month.

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, new jobs in July grew by nearly 1,500 statewide, while more than 700 workers filled available positions. The state’s unemployment is now at 2.7%.

The state’s private sector gained 500 jobs, with health care and social assistance leading the way with 800 jobs added.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Morsette
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
Sweet corn being sold in Mandan
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
Dakota Adventist Academy
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
Burglary at SD firearms dealer
Reward offered in gun dealer burglary investigation
File: Zebra mussels
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota

Latest News

Photo courtesy Dante LaPierre
Halliday woman places third in world-class endurance event
A district court judge is considering granting an injunction in abortion case.
District Court Judge considers granting injunction in abortion case
Norsk Hostfest announces new performers
New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations
10PM Sportscast 8/18/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/18/2022