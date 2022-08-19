ND unemployment at 2.2%, MT job growth continues record streak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New labor statistics revealed positive news for North Dakota’s workforce, showing the state’s unemployment rate at 2.2%. This was a drop of 0.4% percent from the previous month, and a 1.2% decrease from one year ago.

The rate puts North Dakota sixth among all states in unemployment. Minnesota tops the list with a 1.8% unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, Montana’s job growth keeps breaking its own records. Data released today shows Montana’s job growth has increased for the 27th straight month.

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, new jobs in July grew by nearly 1,500 statewide, while more than 700 workers filled available positions. The state’s unemployment is now at 2.7%.

The state’s private sector gained 500 jobs, with health care and social assistance leading the way with 800 jobs added.

