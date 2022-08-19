Montana among states to free up oil and gas leases

Montana oil rig
Montana oil rig(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - The State of Montana was handed a win from a federal judge in a fight against President Biden’s pause on federal oil and gas leasing and drilling permits.

Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen was one of 13 state’s attorneys general to file a lawsuit claiming the policy violates the Mineral Leasing Act and Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

A United States District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana wrote it was: ‘beyond the authority of the President of the United States’ to make significant changes to these laws without Congress.

The judge issued a permanent injunction on the moratorium on oil and gas permits for those states.

The other states on the lawsuit include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

