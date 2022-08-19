Minot State football “starting to become an older team,” with new turf and assistant coaches

MINOT, N.D. - There’s brand new turf at Herb Parker Stadium.

“It’s nice, there’s a lot more rubber pellets than what the old turf showed us,” said head coach Mike Aldrich.

The Beavers football team have three new assistant coaches.

“Coaches come and go all the time, as long as we have the same head man, same core few guys, that’s all that really matters,” said senior Logan Krueger.

The Beavers football team still looks similar to last year.

“We’re starting to become an older team,” said Aldrich.

Players agree that’s a good thing.

“Throughout the years, every year has gotten better in the sense that we become closer as a team... we have guys who we’ve retained and come together to keep that family atmosphere,” said Krueger.

Players such as Troy Kowal are entering their sixth year at Minot State.

“The last five years we’ve had to play so much youth that we never had that transition of guys who have a lot of experience and have grown up in the program,” said Aldrich.

Some things about the team are different this year.

“You’re going to see something you didn’t see last year,” said junior Ali Mohamed.

Specifically, running back Ali Mohamed.

“I’m healthy. I had an ankle injury that prolonged the whole season and took away from my game,” said Mohamed.

After the conference named him Newcomer of the Year in 2019, Mohamed rushed for nine touchdowns last season.

“He’s coming in his best shape and he’s as healthy as he’s ever been,” said Aldrich.

A new look for the same Beavers.

The season begins Saturday, Sept. 3 against Winona State at the Herb Parker Stadium.

