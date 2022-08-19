Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA decided hearing aids can now be sold over the counter without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also be less costly.

Soon more people might be able to the TV better. Hearing aids are going to become more widely accessible as they can be sold over the counter.

“If you bought them over the counter there would be no guarantee you can use them for six weeks or so. So if they didn’t work you would be stuck with them but maybe they do give the time,” said Touchmark resident Marie Renner.

Previously to receive hearing aids, patients had to visit an audiologist or hearing instrument specialist and be prescribed the device. Many people found less expensive amplification devices, but they didn’t do the job properly.

“They would always say, ‘well I think it’s time to try real hearing aids’. So, it’s been kind of a benefit for us,” said hearing instrument specialist Cheryl Engh.

Thrifty White Pharmacy in Mandan does not yet know if it’s going to start selling hearing aids, but it sees the benefit of providing them for its customers.

“Patients who have mild to moderate hearing loss definitely would benefit from the over-the-counter hearing aids, should they see an audiologist yes. But for people who have issues with access or even cost this is a great option for them,” said pharmacist Tasha Hahka.

A big push for over-the-counter hearing aids comes from the price. Hearing aids can cost anywhere from one thousand to four thousand dollars. Regular Medicare doesn’t cover any of the amount for the devices.

“It might be profitable for those individuals who have invested in that in the beginning, but I think that it will fade because of the lack of service, the lack of professional help,” said Engh.

Hearing aids will be offered over the counter in about 60 days.

