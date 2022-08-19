District Court Judge considers granting injunction in abortion case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - District Court Judge Bruce Romanick is considering granting an injunction in a case involving North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic.

After the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case in June, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. The Red River Women’s Clinic challenged the ban and sued.

In July, Judge Romanick temporarily paused the trigger law from taking effect July 28, ruling that the effective date was premature. The temporary pause gave the clinic time to move from Fargo across the river to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

Clinic attorneys say that the state’s constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.

The attorneys for the attorney general say that abortion is not a fundamental right in the state’s constitution.

Friday, Judge Romanick heard arguments from attorneys for the clinic and for the state on whether or not an injunction for the duration of the case is necessary. The clinic’s attorneys stated that although it’s moved across the river, the injunction is necessary as patients and doctors are at risk for irreputable harm. The defense team argued the law would not be an outright ban on abortion and therefore there’s no irreputable harm.

If the injunction is granted, the clinic would be able to continue to operate in North Dakota while the case proceeds through the legal system. The injunction would not indicate how the case will be decided.

Judge Romanick says he will make a decision by Friday August 26. That is the same day that the abortion law is set to go into effect.

