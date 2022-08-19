Diesel and hydraulic oil spill reported in Williams County

By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A truck rollover in Williams County resulted in a diesel spill that impacted a freshwater creek.

The incident happened 10 miles southeast of Williston when a truck hauling diesel fuel and hydraulic oil rolled over.

The truck, operated by Energyve, spilled an estimated 60 gallons of fuel and 20 gallons of oil. Because of heavy rainfall, Plum Creek was impacted by the spill.

Cleanup is underway and the spill is contained. State environmental inspectors are investigating and monitoring the site.

