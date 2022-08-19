Blue Hawks Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first college football game in North Dakota next month will be in Dickinson on September 1st.The Blue Hawks have a meeting against Black Hills State on that Thursday. DSU returns 17 starters from an 8-win team that also made it to the national playoffs last year.

“We’re really excited to get going. It’s the best time of the year, out guys get going. We started a little bit later than some of the other teams because we don’t play until the first of September but now that we’re a week into it our guys have really pushed through. We got a lot of veteran guys on the team so that’s helped and we’ve done a really good job of getting through camp,” said DSU Head Coach Pete Stanton.

Dickinson State is the pre-season pick to win the North Star Conference this fall.

The Hawks are number 16 in the country in the NAIA pre-season voting.

Valley City State is 2nd in the league and receiving votes in the national poll.

