Back to school, the vaccines you need

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents and kids are stocking up on school supplies, new clothes, and new shoes to start the school year off right. But there’s one important thing they shouldn’t overlook.

Making sure your child is up to date on their school immunization requirements is just as important. There is a list of required vaccines for children entering kindergarten, 7th grade, and 11th grade. But if your child misses any doses, it’s not too late to get caught up.

“We have a lot of incoming students from other countries who maybe don’t have the same requirements in their country. So they come here we let them know what they do need for North Dakota schools and they can go get caught up at any time,” said Kate Gartner, the School Nurse Coordinator for Bismarck Public Schools.

Kate Gartner reminds parents to send a copy of their children’s vaccinations to school with them. If you’re unsure of what vaccines your child has, or if they are behind on any you can talk to your primary physician or go to the Department of Health’s website and sign up for their vaccination portal.

