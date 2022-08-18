The Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC is a monument to Vietnam vets that some may not get the chance to see.

A moving wall was created so people across the country can read the names and honor their service of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s a sight you can’t miss when driving past the veterans pavilion in Dickinson. A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

People are already learning about the soldiers whose names are listed.

“He was a soldier from Richardton, North Dakota and I believe he was nineteen years old when he was killed,” said Tom Coons, Veteran.

Tom Coons said it was his idea to bring the moving wall to town and it’s sponsored by the District 8 American Legion Riders.

He said there’s just under 58,000 names on the memorial.

As a Vietnam era veteran, Coons says the wall is personal and he hopes others see its significance.

“When a person walks away with a little lump in their throat, then you know that we accomplished what we set out to do,” said Coons.

“Many of my friends are on that wall, they made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam,” said Dave Logosz, veteran.

The wall will be on display until Monday.

Thursday, there will be an opening ceremony at the wall at 6 p.m.

