St. Mary’s Academy principal welcomes students back on horseback

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all have our first day of school traditions.

For many, it means a back-to-school photo. This year’s photos look a little different for students at St. Mary’s Academy. The smiles in those pictures, are a little bigger this year.

There’s a good reason for that, and it’s guaranteed to make you smile too.

Michael Bichler wanted every student to feel welcome at St. Mary’s Academy. He’s the principal and is known for his morning greetings.

On this first day of the new school year, he stepped his morning greeting up a notch. Mr. Bichler greeted students on horseback.

Silver is seventh grader Macey Mosset’s horse.

“He’s really gentle,” said Mosset. “I use him for barrel racing.”

But on this day, she was happy to let Mr. Bichler borrow Silver.

“I’m just letting Mr. Bichler have a moment,” she laughed.

A moment, that he hopes might help students ‘saddle up’ for a great school year.

“I’m trying to keep the mood light,” Bichler said.

He’s doing that with a friendly smile and greeting and dad jokes.

“Why the long face?” he asked a student. Bichler says that’s one of his top 10 dad jokes about horses.

“There are a lot of things going on in our world that can really kind of get us down,” he explained. “I just thought about a way that I could bring a big smile to families in the mornings on the first day of school. "

He hoped it might help calm those first day jitters.

“Laughing always helps. Right?” laughed parent Angie Lacher. “It makes you feel better, helps you feel more calmer and more relaxed.”

“I think it definitely brightens everyone’s day,” added parent Kellie Garver.

Mr. Bichler didn’t tell too many people what he was up to. He wanted this to be a surprise.

“At first, I thought it was a fake horse. Like maybe like a like plastic one or something. But then it started moving,” laughed eighth grader Savanna Garver.

“I never know what Mr. Bichler is up to. He always comes with a surprise,” added science teacher Ann Balster.

A surprise that on this day, prompted parents to snap a few extra first day of school photos. And a surprise that turned nervous smiles into happy smiles and made the return to school this year picture perfect.

There are nearly 300 students at St. Mary’s Academy this year.

Mr. Bichler plans to know every student by name before the year is over.

He will continue his tradition of greeting students outside every school morning, but he said the horse was a one-time deal.

