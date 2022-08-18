Reward offered in gun dealer burglary investigation

Burglary at SD firearms dealer
Burglary at SD firearms dealer(MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ISABEL, S.D. (KFYR) - Federal agents need help finding whoever broke into a gun dealer in Isabel, South Dakota, making off with more than 100 handguns, shotguns and rifles.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation say the burglary happened during the weekend of August 13 at Reloader’s Corner on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

Agents say because the area is so rural, they’re relying on the community to come forth with information. If you know anyone who recently came into possession of multiple firearms, or if you saw any suspicious activity, they want to hear from you.

The ATF and NSSF are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information that can lead to an arrest.

To submit tips, call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or go online to ReportIt.com.

