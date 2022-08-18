North Dakota Swimmer of the Year Grant Schaeffer announces commitment to Nebraska-Omaha

Grant Schaeffer
Grant Schaeffer(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Grant Schaeffer is going from a Magician to a Maverick.

The 2022 North Dakota Swimmer of the Year announced he will attend University of Nebraska at Omaha Thursday morning.

He moves into his dorm on campus this week along with Magi-turned-Maverick divers Bella Price and Cody Kranz.

Grant led the Magicians to their fifth-straight state championship this winter. He swam on the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays that set state records, and set the state record in the 200-yard freestyle.

