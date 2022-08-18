North Dakota, four other states to apply for hydrogen hub grants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Energy plans on issuing more than $8 billion towards development of regional hydrogen hubs. North Dakota is looking to receive some of that funding with its neighboring states.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said the state is working to form a partnership with South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to apply for the grant. He added that the regions resources and geology make their application competitive compared to other area.

“Getting people to sign on within the next five weeks is going to be that priority because we ultimately have to get out there and declare not only that we are a hub, but this is why we are a better hub than the other 11 [applicants],” said Leiman.

The Department of Energy is expected to choose applicants later this fall.

These projects are expected to be carried out over the course of 8-12 years.

