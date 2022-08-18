North Dakota founded multi-state cyber security task force grows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is becoming a leader in the cyber field, but the building of new data centers is not the only sign things happening in the state. The state founded a multi-state cyber command task force and their participants are increasing.

nat sound of serverNorth Dakota is opening the door and leading the way in the cyber security field. The Joint-Cybersecurity Operations Command Center is recruiting other states to join them in fighting cyber-attacks.

“And if we’re being attacked there is a good chance they’ll be targeted next so this allows us to exchange in almost real time that tread information and that thread data,” Micheal Gregg chief information security officer said.

The goal of the task force is to be able to share information and better communicate between states to eliminate threats. Cyber security is growing in the state, BSC has seen 15% increase in enrollment in their cyber security program which offers four-year, two year and certificates.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in short term certificates from adult learners who already have a career but who maybe want a little bit something to add on to that and cyber security is really the place to go,” Mari Volk, dean of current and emerging technologies said.

The J-CSOC was founded in North Dakota and started off with partnering with South Dakota and Montana. Currently 20% of nation has agreed to participate in the program.

“They would like to partner with us and they’re mature to a point where they can integrate these tools and techniques then we start that discussion to actually bring them on,” Gregg said.

By leading the nation is in endeavor many people are drawn to jobs in the state. The North Dakota Department of Information Technology hopes this shows prospect companies that the state takes cyber threat seriously and will protect them from attacks.

“Our students are getting jobs there is a lot of outreach from industry to our students for internships, my son is in the program so I see the discord all the time,” Volk said.

The goal of the J-SCOC is to have 30% of the states joined by the end of the year.

BSC starts classes on Monday and over 200 students are enrolled in their cyber security programs.

