New COVID-19 booster being offered this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new COVID booster shot will soon be offered this fall. The new dose will contain two Omicron subvariants that currently make up the majority of the cases in the country.

With the likelihood of a winter surge in coronavirus cases, the U.S. purchased more than 170 million doses of the new boosters from Pfizer and Moderna.

In a statement, Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer at Sanford Bismarck, said the CDC recommends that “patients five and older one booster vaccine, while those 12 years and older who are immunocompromised and adults 50 and older receive two booster shots.”

The new dose is expected to be ready for rollout this fall.

