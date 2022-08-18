New COVID-19 booster being offered this fall

The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the fall. The new booster will be specifically tailored to target the Omicron variants that are dominant in the U.S. right now, known as BA.4 and BA.5.
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new COVID booster shot will soon be offered this fall. The new dose will contain two Omicron subvariants that currently make up the majority of the cases in the country.

With the likelihood of a winter surge in coronavirus cases, the U.S. purchased more than 170 million doses of the new boosters from Pfizer and Moderna.

In a statement, Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer at Sanford Bismarck, said the CDC recommends that “patients five and older one booster vaccine, while those 12 years and older who are immunocompromised and adults 50 and older receive two booster shots.”

The new dose is expected to be ready for rollout this fall.

