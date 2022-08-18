More than 100 firearms stolen from South Dakota gun shop

ISABEL, S.D. (Valley News Live) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information related to a burglary of a gun shop in Isabel, South Dakota. Officials say more than 100 firearms were reported stolen from Reloader’s Corner along Main Street in the small town.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry is offering the reward.

The ATF says the burglary happened over the weekend of August 13. A special agent says the front door of the business was forced open and a number of handguns, shotguns, rifles and a variety of accessories were reported missing.

One of the stolen firearms has already been recovered in a traffic stop on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

“Stolen firearms present a significant threat to the community as they can quickly find their way into the hands of violent criminals,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Criminals prohibited from legally purchasing firearms often resort to illegal firearms trafficking, and more often than not, those firearms are used in other crimes of violence.”

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

“Due to the rural location, we are looking for help from the community,” Ortiz said. “If you know of anyone who recently came into possession of multiple firearms, or if you might have been in the area and saw suspicious activity, vehicles, or people in the vicinity, we want to hear from you. This information could help lead us to the persons responsible.”

Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.

For those providing information, include as many details as possible relating to the incident and/or the identity and whereabouts of the individuals responsible. If a reward is sought, please include your name and contact information. To be eligible for the reward, information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

This case is being investigated by ATF along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and Dewey County Sheriff’s Office.

