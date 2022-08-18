Minot changes downtown intersections

MINOT, N.D. - Three intersections in downtown Minot are being made four way stops after recent changes from the city.

They’ll be adjusting the intersection at Main Street S and 1st Ave, Main Street and 3rd Avenue, as well as 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. City staff list a number of reasons why it’s necessary like low visibility and how busy the intersections are.

”Three of them were on the fence of converting from a two way stop to an all way. We think with a little more growth and a little more activity they would reach that standpoint,” said Stephen Joersz, traffic engineer.

To improve safety for pedestrians, they plan to add bump outs around one intersection. That means some extra painted space around the corners to push cars further into the intersection before turning.

