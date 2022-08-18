Minot changes downtown intersections

Minot changes downtown intersections
Minot changes downtown intersections(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Three intersections in downtown Minot are being made four way stops after recent changes from the city.

They’ll be adjusting the intersection at Main Street S and 1st Ave, Main Street and 3rd Avenue, as well as 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. City staff list a number of reasons why it’s necessary like low visibility and how busy the intersections are.

”Three of them were on the fence of converting from a two way stop to an all way. We think with a little more growth and a little more activity they would reach that standpoint,” said Stephen Joersz, traffic engineer.

To improve safety for pedestrians, they plan to add bump outs around one intersection. That means some extra painted space around the corners to push cars further into the intersection before turning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report shows guard did not follow policy
Report: prison guard ‘did not follow policy and procedures’ at time of Chad Isaak’s death
Roof blown off building in Williston on Wednesday
Strong gusts blow off roof, leads to power outage in Williston
Sweet corn being sold in Mandan
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
Dakota Adventist Academy
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief

Latest News

Jordan Morsette
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall in Dickinson
The Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall in Dickinson
Congressman Kelly Armstrong
Mental health a key topic of discussion for policymakers in North Dakota
War in Ukraine keeping seasonal workers abroad
War in Ukraine keeping seasonal workers abroad, putting a strain on farmers at harvest