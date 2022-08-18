Minot Area Recovery Community Organization gets new office

Minot Area Recovery Community Organization office
Minot Area Recovery Community Organization office(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Area Recovery Community Organization has opened its own office in the last couple of months in the Magic City.

The group provides peer support for people struggling with substance abuse. Staff that are in long-term recovery themselves are at the desk to talk to people seeking help, and they can do more than that. They refer people to services in the community and can go with them to make them more comfortable.

“The importance is just to be here. To have that option. Some people don’t always want to walk into a treatment facility. They can come here, and it’s just an average person in recovery,” said Kevin Purdue, program director.

They are in the Northern Testing building to the right of the front door and down the stairs.

2201 15th St SW, Minot, ND 58701

Or you can call (701) 509-3796

