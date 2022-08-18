Losing seasons not affecting optimism surrounding Stanley football team

STANLEY, N.D. - The Stanley Blue Jays have won two games in the past two years.

In 2020, the Blue Jays competed at the Class 11AA level, then the second-highest flight of football in North Dakota. Players say the team played schools with enrollments nearly twice of theirs.

Past losing seasons haven’t affected the team’s optimism, however.

“We got more experience under our belts. A bunch of people showed up to weights, we’ve been lifting, we’ve been getting bigger. I really think we have a seven-win season this season. I’m really hopeful,” said Kyle Trahan, a senior offensive and defensive lineman.

Drake Schlosser, a sophomore, will start at quarterback this season. Schlosser, along with several other players on the football team, took the Blue Jays boys basketball team to the Class B state championship tournament in the winter.

“Now our mindsets are more winning mindsets. We saw that we could make it to state in basketball, so that put us on the map... we’re still pretty young, but I think we can do some pretty good stuff this year,” said Cal Sorenson, a senior safety and wide receiver.’

Stanley opens the season against the Killdeer Cowboys on Friday, in Killdeer.

