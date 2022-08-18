FSA appeals

File: Farms
File: Farms
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers who were hurt by last year’s drought looked to the Emergency Relief Program to recover their losses.

But an issue with the way the Farm Service Agency calculated adjusted gross income meant some producers received lower payment limits, preventing them from fully recovering their eligible losses.

The FSA has established an appeals process. Farmers impacted should contact their FSA county office to learn how the appeals process works, and what kind of documentation they need.

