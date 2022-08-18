First day of school at St. Mary’s and Shiloh Christian

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of year again: Thursday is the first day of school for Light of Christ Schools and Shiloh Christian in Bismarck.

Enrollment has increased 4% from last year at Light of Christ. There are more than 1,400 students enrolled in Catholic Schools in Bismarck, up from about 1,000 students when the schools co-opted ten years ago.

“Students and teachers alike have a little bit of anxiety, a little bit of worry. It’s always the first day of school, I don’t think that ever goes away, but they’re all excited. The students are excited to come see their friends, excited to get back into that kind of daily rhythm. The teachers are excited to get back to their content areas that they love to do,” said Connor Doll, principal of St. Mary’s Central High School.

This is Connor Doll’s first year as principal of St. Mary’s Central High School. It’s the fourth school year for St. Mary’s at its new location. Bismarck Public Schools starts a week from Thursday.

