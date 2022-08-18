Feedback wanted to maintain Theodore Roosevelt National Park for the future

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - National parks allow us to escape to nature.

North Dakota has one in its backyard that national park staff want to maintain for years to come.

“In the South Unit, where should we have the entrance station?” said Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger. “Where should the visitor center be? Should we use the same visitor center we have now, should it be changed?”

The facility revitalization plan and environmental assessment is open for comments from the public now through September 14th.

Park managers prepared the plan to highlight specific needs within the park. McGee-Ballinger says it’s about being prepared for the future.

“If we had money to do something in particular, we’re already part way in the process, we’ve already got the first steps approved so this really helps us move forward quicker and take advantage of potential finance a little bit faster,” said McGee-Ballinger.

Other improvements include additional signage, employee housing, and winterized maintenance facilities for park equipment.

The deputy superintendent says the park has reached many North Dakotans and families nationwide, and they hope to hear their feedback too.

“This is an international site you’re talking about, Theodore Roosevelt, basically the president of conservation and his whole idea of conservation ethics. It started right here,” said McGee-Ballinger.

To participate, you can click here. There will also be two meetings to talk to park staff about the possible improvements. One online on August 23, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT and one in-person on August 24, 2022, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CDT. This will be an open house meeting with a presentation scheduled at 6:45 p.m., at the Watford City Civic Center, 213 2nd Street NE, Watford City, ND.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.