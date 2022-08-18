Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance

Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings.

Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing.

Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.

