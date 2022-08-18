EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in northeast McLean County Monday

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the Ruso area of McLean County on Monday, August 15 receiving the ratings of EF-2, EF-1, and EF-Unkown.

The first tornado occurred four miles east of Ruso at approximately 5:08 p.m. and lasted only about one minute. No structures were impacted, so it received an EF-U, or EF-Unkown, rating.

The second tornado formed about two miles south of Ruso at approximately 5:10 p.m. and moved slowly south. It snapped several hardwood trees and destroyed an animal shelter. The tornado dissipated about four miles south of Ruso around 5:35 p.m. Based on the damage, this tornado was rated EF-1 with estimated wind speeds of 110 mph.

The third tornado developed while the second one was still ongoing about five miles south of Ruso at approximately 5:30 p.m. and also moved south. It destroyed three small wooden granaries, damaged farm equipment by flipping over a large seed cart attached to an air seeder, tossed hay bales and flipped anhydrous tanks. The tornado dissipated about eight miles south of Ruso around 5:50 p.m. Based on the damage, this tornado was rated EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 120 mph.

More information can be found on the Bismarck National Weather Service’s website.

