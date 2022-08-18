Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to seek more funding during 2023 legislative session

Clean Sustainable Energy Authority
Clean Sustainable Energy Authority(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the 2021 legislative session, North Dakota’s lawmakers created the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to help fund clean energy projects. With most of their funding used up, the group will be seeking more in 2023.

The authority has supported a total of nine projects with their allocated $25 million in grants and $250 million in loans. Voting member Al Christianson said there are many more projects seeking funds, which is why they are hoping for additional funding during the next legislative session.

“I think it has proven its worth, I think the language is strong, and I hope that we do see increased funding because there’s great projects coming forward, that continue to come forward, and it’s a great place for the state to put money,” said Christianson.

He adds the authority can be an easier way for companies to receive funds due to ESG guidelines.

Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, who serves as chairman of the CSEA, said the amounts received for grants and loans specifically will also be a topic of discussion in 2023.

