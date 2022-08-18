$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages.

Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.

At the time of the crash, Morsette had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and is serving 25 years in prison.

In 2019 in a civil trial, a jury initially awarded $1 billion to the victim’s families and Monson the survivor. On appeal, the ND Supreme Court ordered a new trial, saying the district court should not have allowed punitive damages.

Thursday the new jury awarded $50 million for each of the victim’s families and $75 million to Monson.

