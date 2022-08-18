$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor

Jordan Morsette
Jordan Morsette(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages.

Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.

At the time of the crash, Morsette had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and is serving 25 years in prison.

In 2019 in a civil trial, a jury initially awarded $1 billion to the victim’s families and Monson the survivor. On appeal, the ND Supreme Court ordered a new trial, saying the district court should not have allowed punitive damages.

Thursday the new jury awarded $50 million for each of the victim’s families and $75 million to Monson.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report shows guard did not follow policy
Report: prison guard ‘did not follow policy and procedures’ at time of Chad Isaak’s death
Roof blown off building in Williston on Wednesday
Strong gusts blow off roof, leads to power outage in Williston
Sweet corn being sold in Mandan
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
Dakota Adventist Academy
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief

Latest News

Minot changes downtown intersections
Minot changes downtown intersections
Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall in Dickinson
The Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall in Dickinson
Congressman Kelly Armstrong
Mental health a key topic of discussion for policymakers in North Dakota
War in Ukraine keeping seasonal workers abroad
War in Ukraine keeping seasonal workers abroad, putting a strain on farmers at harvest