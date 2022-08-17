Williams County to add more polling locations; sending out applications for mail-in ballots

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Voters in Williams County will have more options to cast their ballots in the upcoming general election.

In addition to the Williston ARC, county commissioners approved polling places to be set up at the Grenora City Hall, Wildrose Fire Hall, and Ray City Hall going forward. The polling location in Tioga is being moved from the community center to city hall.

The decision comes as Auditor Beth Innis says their systems can work in those rural areas.

“I know that was a little hard on a lot of the cities that we had for their people not to be able to go to their own city halls and to vote,” said Innis.

Only people in those cities and in certain precincts can vote at polling places. The ARC is considered a “Voting Center,” where everyone in the county can vote, regardless of precinct.

Innis also told commissioners she plans on sending out mail-in ballot applications to residents, in an effort to improve voter turnout. Williams County had the lowest percentage of voters during the June primary.

