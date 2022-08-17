UPDATE: Man faces 13 charges after assault on Jamestown Police Chief

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka
Jeremiah Jack Mihulka(Stutsman County Jail)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Stutsman County man is facing a list of charges after police say he resisted arrest and assaulted the Jamestown Police Chief.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Jeremiah Jack Mihulka. The Jamestown Police Department received reports of a reckless driver just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Chief Scott Edinger tried to stop Mihulka, who was driving a motorcycle near 10th Street SE in Jamestown.

Police say the motorcycle fled and a short chase began. Mihulka eventually stopped, but Chief Edinger says Mihulka resisted arrest, assaulting the chief in the process. Three community members stepped in to help and Mihulka was taken into custody. Police say Chief Edinger was not seriously hurt and has some minor bumps and cuts.

After the incident, the Jamestown Police Department put out a public ‘thank you’ to the people who helped get Mihulka under control. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, they wrote:

Mihulka is facing 13 charges including fleeing, reckless driving, assault on a peace officer, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest. Reports are being forwarded to the Stutsman County State’s Attorney for further review.

