Sports Spotlight: Century’s Brooks Turner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you lead the majority of the state in one of the most important statistics in a sport, you’re doing something right. Brooks Turner does it all, and Jeff Roberts puts him in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Brooks Turner heads into his final year as a Century Patriot. While in high school, he’s played on the diamond, the pitch, and ran on the track. His favorite sport takes place during the spring.

“I just like how it includes all of the aspects of athleticism, and I think I’ve excelled in it the most. I started track when I was in middle school, and soccer I started when I was in kindergarten,” said Turner.

This time of year, he’s gearing up to help Century soccer make another state tournament run.

“Honestly, I’m not that great with my feet, but my speed is the reason I score a lot of goals. Part of that last year is we had a lot of good seniors last year that could pass the ball through, and I’d just chase it and score,” said Turner.

“He usually finds the right place to set up, and if you give him one-on-one on the wing, he can get past the defender pretty quick,” said Ryan Okerson, Century boys soccer head coach.

Turner led the west region in scoring last fall, and it was a skillset that came with a little bit of work.

“When we first had Brooks on the team, he was nothing but a burner. All he did was run. It caused problems, but that’s all he did. Just take off and sprint. All of a sudden he added the element of being able to dribble the ball and settle the ball, and everything else. Still extremely fast, then you add that technical ability so he becomes dangerous in front of the net,” said Okerson.

He makes a difference in soccer, but his focus is on committing to running track at the next level, and he isn’t going to settle on just any program.

“Definitely the level of the school. I want to be at the highest level I can perform at. And location is big too. I want to be close to family,” said Turner.

Before that next step, Brooks is reflecting on finally reaching that senior year.

“It’s kind of crazy. We had that COVID year obviously, so I still feel like a sophomore in a way. It’s going to be weird being a senior and being the big dog,” said Turner.

Turner and the Patriots are two games into their 2022 campaign, and Brooks has scored once in the pair.

