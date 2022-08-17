Specifics on recreational marijuana measure that will appear on November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The question of legalizing recreational marijuana will be on the November ballot in North Dakota. But what exactly will people be voting on?

Proponents say this measure is “totally different” than the measure that failed in 2018 by a vote of 59% to 41%. They say it adopts the language and regulatory framework of House Bill 1420, a bill that passed the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2021 but was ultimately voted down in the Senate.

”It’s tailored to North Dakota law, it has a regulatory scheme consistent with existing North Dakota law. It’s a measured approach that’s much more carefully drafted,” said Mark Friese, an attorney and treasurer for New Approach ND.

As for what provisions it will allow: adults 21 and older would be allowed to possess up to an ounce of cannabis, they could grow up to three cannabis plants on their property, require cannabis products to be tested in state-approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of cannabis.

