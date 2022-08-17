South Prairie football’s seniors hope to carry on momentum from first program win

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – “Team wins game” is not usually newsworthy material.

But for South Prairie, last season’s season finale win against New Town was not usual. It was their first.

The Royals lost their first 25 games as a varsity program. The win against New Town marked the first ‘W’ in the team’s five-year history.

“That’s probably been the hardest struggle of my entire life. I live football. Coming out on Friday nights, having to go home losing, having to pick yourself up from that has made me a better person... that win last year helped set the mood,” said Collin Knorr, a senior tight end, wide receiver and linebacker.

The South Prairie players say they don’t want their taste of victory to be the only one.

At practice, onlookers will see every player running from drill to drill, encouraged by other teammates.

“Losing every year... we want to come back and win, we want to do well. The only way to do that is hustling and making sure we’re doing our jobs,” said Lane Cooper, a senior wide receiver and cornerback.

The Royals open the school’s sixth season against Southern McLean on Friday in Washburn.

