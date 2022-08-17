New Salem man sentenced to probation for altercation with law enforcement

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a New Salem man to one year of probation for an altercation with law enforcement.

Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say last October, 86-year-old Kenneth Groce pulled up next to a patrol vehicle conducting radar enforcement, accused deputies of harassing his grandsons, and attempted to trap the deputy in the patrol vehicle while threatening to kill him.

Groce entered a plea deal to reduce his charges from terrorizing and assault on a peace officer to menacing and disorderly conduct.

